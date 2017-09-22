Bola Ray launches ‘It is Possible’ book

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

The widely publicized book launch of EIB CEO Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi affectionately called Bola Ray came off yesterday Thursday 21st September at the plush La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

It is Possible, the Bola Ray Story, authored by fellow Ghanaian Journalist, Obed Boafo, is a 320-page account of Bola Ray’s media industry rise over the past decades. The book also details his business-building journey over the last few years.

Several of society’s most prominent faces across various spectrums of society have converged at the venue for this landmark event among whom were KSM, Musiga president Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour, Kafui Dey, Rev. Albert Ocran, Muiscian Kwaw Kese and a host of other important people.

The event was chaired by the Omanhene of Esikado, Nana Kobina Nketia V

Bola Ray has grown to become an authority in radio broadcasting and the entertainment industry with his many years of experience.

He joined Accra-based Top Radio after university then later joined The Multimedia Group, where he served a variety of roles, mainly hosting Drive time on Joy for 11 years.

For the past two years, he has been host of Starr Chat and co-host of Starr Drive, aside being head of the EIB Network and the Empire Group.

The event was Emceed by veteran broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi, and it opened with a prayer from motivational speaker/ preacher Rev. Albert Ocran.