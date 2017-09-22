Boakye Yiadom credits Belgrade teammates and staff for sharp form

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-22

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has credited his teammates and technical team for his purple patch of scoring form for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The Ghana international scored on Wednesday to tally ten goals-( three league goals and seven in Europa League) in all competitions this season.

Boakye is grateful that the collective effort at the club is what is bringing out his best.

”I will thank God for giving me the strength to score the goal, as well as the win for my team,” Boakye told the club’s website.

”I felt great on the field. I could have scored another goal since we created chances but the most important thing was that this was enough to win.

”Gobelji? gave me a fantastic ball, it was not difficult for me to run it into the net. I immediately congratulated him and thanked him for that.

”Without my teammates and such a good professional staff I would not be able to achieve anything and I’m really happy to do such a good team with a fantastic atmosphere.”