Black Stars B squad can qualify for CHAN if maintained – Fatau Dauda

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-22

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda believes the current Black Stars B squad have the requisite quality to qualify for the next edition of the CHAN tournament should they be maintained.

Ghana were pipped for the 2018 CHAN after they lost 4-3 on aggregate to the Stallions of Burkina Faso last month.

Several fans chastised the team after missing out on the ticket to Kenya, but have been impressive in the FOX WAFU Cup of Nations, where they will lock horns against old nemesis Nigeria in the final on Sunday.

The local league has been faced with player exodus in recent time as stars of the team Majeed Ashimeru, Razak Abalora and Richard Arthur left the team in the middle of preparations ahead of the Burkina Faso tie.

Duada has urged the technical handlers of the team to do whatever is within their might to keep players in the league.

“It will be difficult though as players travel for money, team owners should do everything they can to keep players in the league, if the need it is necessary to increase their salaries as it has been done in other developed leagues” the former Ashgold Goalie said on Metro TV’s Sports File show.