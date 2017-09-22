Audio: NDC members demand findings of Kwesi Botchwey report

Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region are demanding details of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee report.

According to them, the findings will enable them to ascertain the truth in a publication by online portal Ghana Web which seeks to implicate some key leaders in the party’s defeat in the 2016 general elections.

The Kwesi Botwey committee after six months of work, handed its report to the NDC National Chairman Kofi Portuphy.

The Chairman Prof. Kwesi Botchwey proceeded to feed the media with some seven recommendations contained in the report.

In the report subtitled “listening to the voice of the grassroots“, Prof. Botchwey pressed the NDC leadership to consider the peace-making and healing tour as “extremely important”.

This is because it will create the “necessary conditions for any serious work that needs to be done” in restructuring the party.

The Committee also touched on the big issue of the party’s biometric register which became a source of discontent within the grassroot.

The party set up a committee to investigate the party’s defeat in 2016 general elections and what they should do in the future.

But some party supporters in the Western Region say the committee has done an “incompetent job”.

“We don’t believe in the report, how can they even go ahead and publish copies of the report and blaming some key members of the party. We won’t accept that till the details are published to us” they cried.

Listen to some NDC members

