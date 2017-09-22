Audio: Founders Day: Akufo-Addo in search for fruitless glory

A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bright Akwetey is appalled at President’s Akufo-Addo’s decision to move founder’s day from September 21 to August 4.

The Presidency in a statement released on September 15 announced that September 21 will this year be celebrated as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial day.

It also revealed plans to present legislation before Parliament to set aside August 4 as a day to celebrate the many founders of Ghana.

But Bright Akwetey on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday said President Akufo-Addo is in a search for fruitless glory for his ancestry.

According to him, the conscious effort to project Ghanaian giants such as J.B. Danquah, Edward Akufo-Addo and others who belong to the Danquah-DomboBusia tradition ahead of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is unfortunate.

The CPP man wondered how significant the events of August 4 such that it merits a celebration of any form.

“The Akufo-Addo government is bent on projecting other elements in Ghana’s history, one that favours the key founders of the Dankwa, Dombo, Busia legacy but Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is the only founder of Ghana” he stressed.

Mr. Bright Akwetey believes the arguments advanced by government are lame thus should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

