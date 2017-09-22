Artistes and managers are all ungrateful – Guru

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

The debate as to who is the most ungrateful between artistes and their managers has been lurking around the showbiz industry for quite a long time.

Just recently, sensational and Zylofon Media signed Gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing was regarded ungrateful after breaking up with her manager Kwesi Ernest of Media Excel .

It would be recalled that the leader and founder of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi had stated that some Gospel musicians in the country are ungrateful and thus the reason for them not making the impact as expected of them.

According to him, these Gospel musicians show respect to their managers and spiritual mentors when they are not famous but immediately they come into the limelight, the act of arrogance and ungratefulness is seen in all what they do.

On 31st October 2015, Ghanaians woke up to one of the most dreadful news’ that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and his manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson popularly known as Bulldog had called it a quit as far as manager-artiste relationship is concerned after 2 years.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Dj Premiere of Accra 100.5FM,Celebrated Hiplife/Hippop artiste and CEO of NKZ Music;Guru delineated the causes of artiste-manager break-ups:

“For me,i think both artistes and their managers are ungrateful to each other…artistes can be ungrateful to their managers whiles managers can also be ungrateful to their artistes… an artiste only becomes ungrateful when the manager had stepped on his toes for a long time, like not agreeing with him on some issue, the errors the manager makes, when he needs you to be there for him but you don’t show up and feels like being alone, when the artiste becomes fed up then the obvious happens..which is break-up..then they would say the artiste is ungrateful”,Guru explained to Dj Premiere with much passion.

He emphasized that,he has several times been tagged as ungrateful but that wouldn’t deter him from doing the right thing.

Guru is currently promoting his two hit singles ‘Problem’ and ‘Eda Woso Beer’ which are enjoying massive airplay.