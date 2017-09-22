Afia Schwarzenegger to face Lawrence Abrokwah in court on September 25

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

Afia Schwarzenegger and husband Lawrence Abrokwah

Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, will meet her estranged husband Lawrence Abrokwah in court on Monday, September 25.

The pair have been involved in a legal battle following a complaint filed by Afia Schwarzenegger against Abrokwah.

The charges mentioned were threat of harm, assault and circulation of obscene material.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence made headlines following an alleged cheating scandal that broke out a few weeks ago.

Lawrence Abrokwah after finding Afia in bed with a lover had threatened to harm with an alleged harmful chemical substance, that was later revealed to be water. A video was leaked on social media that which showed the whole incident, with Afia unfortunately nude at the time the video was recorded.

A complaint was filed at the police station against and he was subsequently called brought in for questioning, and then discharged.

Mr. Abrokwah had earlier failed to appear at his first summons to the Domestic Violence Court, and had reportedly sought for an out of court settlement.