Afia Schwarzenegger flaunts amazing looks as she drops another Bible verse

Entertainment of Friday, 22 September 2017

2017-09-22

Afia Schwarzenegger

Self-acclaimed queen of Ghana comedy Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa popularly referred to by the stage name Afia Schwarzenegger has warmed the hearts of many social media lovers with her pictures.

In her latest post on Instagram, the actress posted a cute picture of herself all dolled up and captioned it, “Job 8:20… Surely God does not reject one who is blameless or strengthen the hands of evildoers”.

The actress who has made headlines for some time seem to be gaining more attention on social media with what has grown to become daily updates of her life ever since her leaked video found its way onto the internet.

The actress seemed to be ‘dropping’ parables on her social media pages and accompanies them with very ‘hot’ photos of herself. She seemed to be describing her marriage with this puzzles.