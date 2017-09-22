About 5000 artisans to enjoy support from Bosch

Leading global supplier of technology and services, Bosch is targeting to support about 5000 artisans with tools to enable them create products ready for the world market.

The initiative which would commence from 1st November 2017 to 6th March 2018 is aimed at equipping technical students and artisans with the right knowledge and tools and empowering them to be game changers in the country and sub-region.

In light of this, Bosch has partnered with leading local technical education institution, Accra Technical Training Center (ATTC) which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The collaboration will ensure Bosch provides the requisite tools to fulfill the ATTC’s vision of training skilled manpower and would see the first Bosch Tradesman Show held at the ATTC from 15th February to 6th March, 2018.

Regional Sales Director of Power Tools, West and Central Africa, Benjy Ofori, told JoyBusiness, “Among several activities and announcements to be made during the Bosch Tradesman Show hosted at ATTC will be free hands-on-training on the use of Bosch power tools on a variety of applications.”

Bosch hopes to hold the shows in every region and experts 5000 artisans under multiple professions to be in attendance at the first show.