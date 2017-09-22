2017 WAFU: Maxwell Konadu lauds tactical superiority in Niger win

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-22

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu

Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu claims his superior tactics culminated in the 2-0 win over Niger on Thursday night to reach the final of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars B had the Menas in check for the entire duration and scored a goal in each half to set up a final clash with rivals with Nigeria on Sunday.

After 31 minutes, striker Kwame Kizito powerfully headed home a corner-kick from six-yards out to open the scoring.

Striker Stephen Sarfo then turned in a low right wing cross from Samuel Safro at close range on 79 minutes.

”It was a tactical game that we needed to be more patient and we were patient enough,” said Konadu.

”We started the build up gradually and we were very sure that we were going to make it but our opponent came out strongly.

”We knew that they were very good on the ball but we kept our shape till the very last minute of the game.

”I think that helped us to win the game today. We were very very tactful.”