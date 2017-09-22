11 vehicles involved in accident on Tema Motorway

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

2017-09-22

About 11 cars in the early hours of Friday were involved in an accident on the Accra-Tema Motorway following a heavy downpour which made the road slippery.

All drivers involved in the accident escaped unhurt except for one who was rushed to the Tema General Hospital after sustaining injuries.

When GhanaWeb got to the accident scene, only one truck containing Kasapreko products was yet to be towed by the police.

The Station Officer for Accra MTTU, Chief Inspector Abraham Neutey said lots of cars got involved because of the slippery nature of the road. Among the cars involved was a petrol tanker and an articulator which veered off the road into the bush after they tried applying their brakes when they saw the accident ahead.

According to the police officer, they don’t have details of how it all happened as they got to the scene late, when most of the vehicles had already been towed away.

As GhanaWeb was about leaving the accident scene, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata with registration number GE-579-17 also got involved in an accident with the car getting badly damaged. The driver of the vehicle escaped unhurt as he got saved by his seat belt.

Narrating how it happened, the driver of the private vehicle who wanted to remain anonymous said he realized there was fuel on the road making it slippery, and as he tried slowing down, his vehicle veered off the road ending him in a pit.