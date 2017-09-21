Wisa Gried performs live band with voluptuous lady

Music of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: blagogee.com

2017-09-21

play videoWisa Gried <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505994694_622_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

For the first time, Black Avenue Muzik signee Wisa Gried has performed his hit songs with a live band classic performance.

His thrilling performance got audience stood on their feet and enjoyed his sterling performance on the night at the Oasis Lounge owned by musician and business mogul D Black.

Wisa performance saw audience yearned for more as he performed songs like Mitse Bo, Ekiki Mi among other good tunes.

Colleague signee [Nina Ricchie] on the Black Avenue Muzik [BAM] with her curve looks took to the dance floor and danced with Ghana Music Award nominee [Wisa].

Signees on the Black Avenue Muzik label includes Wisa, Dahlin Gage, Sefa, Nina, Kwamla Jr, Rony Nina Richie and Dj Breezy, under his label.

Watch Wisa’s Performace