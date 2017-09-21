Watch Black Starlets 1-2 defeat to Mali in a friendly

play videoGhana will face off against UAE on Monday in Dubai <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505991630_243_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Starlets lost 1-2 to Mali in a warm-up friendly on Thursday in Abu Dhabi, as they prepare for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup to be staged in India.

Captain Eric Eyiah gave Ghana the lead in the 13th minute having played very well in the first half but the Malians bound back to snatch the equalizer in the early stages of the second half.

The Cadets of Mali went to score a late winner to complete the double over the Black Starlets having defeated them in the finals of the 2017 Total U-17 Africa Cup Of Nations.

Ghana will face off against UAE on Monday in Dubai, as part of preparations towards the championship.

The Black Starlets open their campaign at the tournament on 6 October against Colombia before engaging India and USA.

