WAFU Cup of Nations: Ghana to face Niger today in semi-final

Ghana will play Niger today at the Cape Coast Stadium <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505986224_515_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana will play Niger in the semi finals stage of the ongoing FOX-WAFU tournament with the game scheduled to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

Coach Maxwell Konadu’s side finished top of Group A with six points after beating Guinea and Mali and losing 2-0 to Nigeria.

Niger placed second in Group B with Benin winning their final group game to emerge top to set up a semi final clash with the Super Eagles on Thursday.

Winners of the two semi finals games will advance to the final match to be played on Sunday with the losers playing the third place game on Saturday.

The final match will be watched by the CAF president Ahmad and members of the continent’s football body’s Executive Committee after their meeting in Accra.

قالب وردپرس

Comments