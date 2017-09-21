WAFU Cup: It will not be easy to beat Niger – Twum

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Ghana captain Isaac Twum admits they will have to dig deep to be able to beat Niger in their 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations semifinal match on Thursday, September 21 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The tournament hosts are under pressure to reach the final, but accounting for the Menas will not be a stroll in the park.

Niger finished second in Group B with four points and have looked one of the exhilarating sides to watch.



“We have been working everywhere to improve our game and we have been able to watch one of Niger’s games and their also a strong side,” said Twum.



“So we just have to focus on our game and listen to what the coaches will say and move on.”

The Inter Allies player in Ghana is confident he and his teammates will be able to neutralize the threat posed by Niger.



“For me in particular, I haven’t watched them their game but some of my colleagues have and they say they [Niger] are mentally strong and physically strong, so we just to play the ball on the ground,” added the Black Stars captain.

“One-two passes and see what will happen.”



Twum, who plays in an offensive midfield role, is ready to help the team’s attack line to bang in the goals as well.



“Each and every day we work on finishing our chances because you know in a game it’s not only strikers who can score, anybody can score. If the strikers are not doing the right thing to score, we have to do our best to support them in scoring areas,” concluded Twum.