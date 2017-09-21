VVICE is the next big Gh act – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Reggie Rockstone’s extensive knowledge of music and his authority in the Ghanaian music industry earned him the name Grandpapa not just for coining hiplife that has seen many a young Ghanaian musician employed, but also for the fact that every popular musician in Ghana now has in one or the other being inspired by him.

His firm grasp of the Ghanaian music terrain and experience spanning decades has also gifted him the eye to see who will excel or not in the industry. And that is what Reggie Rockstone is banking on as he reveals that upcoming Ghanaian Afro-pop artiste, VVICE, (real name Randy Allotey), is the next big act to hit Ghana.

The hiplife grandpapa thinks VVICE’s career will boom like his did, with his latest single, Ajo, as happened with his song, Tsooboi. “There’s something very special about this guy, recently, he sent me a song titled Ajo. It blew me off so much so that I did a verse for it. If you hear Ajo and you know music, it will fall on you. The same happened with my career when I put out Tsooboi and those who heard it and knew music went for it. It became big. The same will happen for Ajo.”

According to Rockstone, there’s not a single big artiste here in Ghana, more or less, who didn’t interact with Grandpapa in their career, from as far back as Lord Kenya, Obrafour, Tic Tac and Sarkodie amongst the many others.

But in the case of VVICE, “I am paying extra attention to him because of his determination. I just feel this guy is a big act and I must do everything to let him make it’’ he stated.

VVICE is also a beat producer and is set to release other hit songs featuring some of Ghana’s top artistes. Listen to Ajo featuring Reggie Rockstone & Bayku below.