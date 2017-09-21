US will help Africa defeat terrorism – Trump

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has reiterated the commitment of his country to partner with the African Union to end violence, prevent the spread of terrorism, and to respond to humanitarian crises on the African continent.

“Terrorist groups, such as ISIS, al-Shabaab, Boko Haram, and al Qaeda also threaten African peace. The United States is proud to work with you to eradicate terrorist safe havens, to cut off their finances, and to discredit their depraved ideology,” Mr. Trump said on Wednesday, at the side-lines of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, after he held talks with President Akufo-Addo and seven other African Heads of State.

The 8 Heads of State present at the meeting were President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria, President Alasanne Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire, President Jacob Zuma of South Africa, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Alpha Conde of Guinea, who is also Chairperson of the African Union, President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and President Hage Geingob of Namibia.

Present also at the meeting were Foreign Ministers of the 8 African countries present; US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson; Chief of Staff, Gen. John Kelly; the Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Nikki Haley; and other representatives of the US government.

President Trump noted that in the 8 African leaders gathered at the meeting, “I see partners for promoting prosperity and peace on a range of economic, humanitarian, and security issues”.

The US President indicated further that his administration is committed to extending partnerships with 9 countries, because they “are committed to self-reliance and to fostering opportunities for job creation in both Africa and the United States.”

Of the world’s ten fastest-growing economies, President Trump noted that six are in Africa, and, thus, increasing American trade and investment across diverse industries — including agriculture, energy, transportation, healthcare, travel, and tourism — will further transform lives throughout Africa.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM