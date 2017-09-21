Upper West police under resourced; Officers due for promotion denied

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

2017-09-21

The Ghana Police Service at the Upper West region is facing serious logistical constraints. An informant who pleaded anonymity stated that, the force lacks major accoutrements such as guns, vehicles and most importantly, fuel to help them in enhancing their work.

Information we gathered as indicated that the situation has adversely affected operations as the police are unable to attend to emergency cases. The source also told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that some officers due for promotion have not been promoted.

According to the person, the affected police officers feel cheated because even though they have served the minimum years that qualifies them for promotion.

The police administration is clearly violating and is being inconsistent with respect to the provisions in the Policy Guidelines of the Service.

According to the person, though the Policy Guidelines of the Service on promotions mandated the hierarchy of GPS to promote officers who had served a four-year term in their respective rank without any charges, the Policy Guideline had now being flouted.