UMB donates to UMB Foundation

2017-09-20

The Chief Executive Officer of UMB, Mr John Awuah, has presented a cheque of GHC10,000 to the UMB Foundation on behalf of UMB staff members to support the Foundation’s cause.

Ms Yvonne Botchey, the Chief Executive Officer of UMB Foundation, received the checque on behalf of the Foundation.

The presentation took place in Accra at the end of 11.5 kilometre Health Walk organised by the Bank to mark its 45th Anniversary.

The over 200 participants in the Health Walk include UMB Board Members, Management, Staff and Customers.

The UMB Foundation’s main areas of focus are projects in education, health and promotion of Ghanaian heritage and culture.

UMB Foundation is a non-profit entity, set up to streamline the corporate social responsibility activities of UMB Bank and UMB Capital.

Mr Awuah remarked that the 45th Anniversary Health Walk was part of the yearlong celebration and that UMB would continue to place the health of its employees at the very top of its priorities.

He said as a socially responsible Bank, UMB would also support important organizations, such as the UMB Foundation, to make meaningful impact to society.