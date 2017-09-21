UGCC was a bunch of unserious people – Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: peacefomonline.com

2017-09-21

Allotey Jacobs <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506002857_160_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is distorting facts in order to celebrate their own set of heroes on 4th August.

According to Allotey Jacobs, President Akufo-Addo’s proposal for 4th August to be legislated as “Founders Day” is merely an attempt to place importance on the founding fathers of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC).

But in a stern voice, Allotey bellowed on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ that the UGCC did nothing substantial to warrant a holiday in their honour.

To him, the UGCC was not a political party but a “club of aristocrats” who were not serious to fight for the country’s independence.

He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the party enlisted support and services of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s First President, because “Nkrumah was then fighting for African independence” but “all those people (in the UGCC) were not serious. They weren’t serious and that’s why they brought Kwame Nkrumah . . . “

“Why are you distorting history . . . Kwami I don’t see the UGCC as a party. It was a club. A club of aristocrats; let’s sit and drink . . . If truly we want to know people who fought for the independence of this country let’s start from Yaa Asantewaa and the Aborigines’ Rights Society . . . What specifically they did do? They were not serious. So, how do we recognize you?” he quizzed.

Allotey further expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo for proposing the Founders’ Day, disclosing that the President was “an Nkrumahist. Is he forgetting his roots as a hardcore socialist that, today, he thinks we should honour some people that we are made to believe they fought for this country? No, not at all! They were ‘let’s eat and drink, tomorrow we die people’. It was a social club for them to fraternize among themselves”.