Starlets coach names final squad for Under 17 world cup

2017-09-21

Ghana’s U-17 coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has named a strong 21man squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in India next month.

Fabian named his final squad on Thursday morning just hours after losing 2-1 to Mali in a pre-World Cup friendly at their training camp in Abu Dhabi.

Seven new players have joined the team that played in the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

The inclusion of the seven players means the same number of players who helped qualify the team to the world cup has been dropped.

Skipper Eric Ayiah, Emmanuel Toku, Gabriel Leveh all maintained their places in the team and are among the players to watch from the Ghana team.

Seven players in the final squad play in the Ghana premier league with the rest playing for lower division sides.

Ghana is two times World champions at the U-17 level and is hoping to end their 22-year trophyless drought.

The Black Starlers are in Group A along with Colombia, United States of America and host Indian.

The Starlets will play their first group match against Colombia in the tournament’s opener on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The final squad is made up of Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Danlad (Kotoko), Michael Acquaye (WAFA) and Kwame Aziz (Mandela Soccer Academy)

Defenders: Najeeb Yakubu (New Town Youth), Gideon Mensah (Right to Dream), Bismark Terry Owusu(Mandela Soccer Academy), Edmund Arko-Mensah (Wa All Stars), Abdul Razak Yusif(Koforidua Youth), Gideon Acquah (Bofoakwa Tano), Rashid Alhassan (Aduana Stars) and John Otu (Dreams FC)

Midfielders: Isaac Gyamfi (New Life FC), Gabriel Leveh (Tema Youth), Ibrahim Sulley (New Life FC), Mohammed Kudus (Right to Dream), Emmanuel Toku (Cheetah FC) and Mohammed Iddriss (Cheetah FC)