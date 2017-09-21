Sports Minister to attend Blind National Goalball Championship in Cape Coast

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Asiamah is expected to grace this year’s National Goalball Championship organized by the Ghana Blind Sports Association at the Cape Coast University Sports Hall from September 21-25.

The Ghana Blind Sports Association is the Sports wing of the Ghana Blind Union responsible for the development of sports for people with impairment.

The Association is organizing its 2nd National Goalball Championship with all ten regions confirming their participation in both the male and female category.

According to the president, Eric Kissi, they have extended an invitation to the sports ministry and both Hon Isaac Asiamah and his Deputy Pius Enam Hadzide have all shown strong desire to attend the event.

History will be made if the sector minister is able to attend the competition since most ministers in the past have failed to turn up when the visually impaired holds sporting events. The competition will serve as platform to select athletes to represent Ghana at this year’s African Goalball Championship slated for Egypt next month.

Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) are the main sponsors if this year’s event with support from Ghana Blind Union and Coca Cola.