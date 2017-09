Shatta Wale has bought a new toy and he cannot keep calm about it



Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr also known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has acquired a new ride, Maserati during his U.S.A. Tour last month.

The proud artiste, who could not hold his peace, quickly took on to his Facebook page to share the good news with his loyal fans and followers.

He posted; “No Dream Is BIG!, No Dream Is Small! Just Go For It!! #MASERATI!”.

