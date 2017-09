play videoBoakye was making his fourth league appearances this season



Richmond Boakye Yiadom scored his third league goal for Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in their 2-0 win over Borac Cacak on Wednesday night.

The Ghana international connected home a cross in the 75th minute to seal victory on the road for the league leaders.

Nemanja Milic gave the visitors the opener on 35 minutes.

Boakye was making his fourth league appearances this season.

