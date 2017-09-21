Reform UN Security Council – Akufo Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined the campaign by other world leaders for a reformation of the United Nations, especially the composition of the Security Council.

The Security Council is the United Nations’ most powerful body, with “primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.” It is composed of 15 Members: five permanent members – China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

Speaking at the 62nd UN General Assembly in New York Thursday, President Akufo-Addo argued that the composition of the Council is unfair, especially to Africa and therefore there’s the urgent need to form it anew.

“The time for reformation has come,” Nana Akufo-Addo stressed.

“There is an urgent need to reform this organisation. Ghana supports the process of UN reform, especially the Security Council. The time is well overdue to correct the long injustice of the Security Council,” Akufo-Addo asserted.

According to him, the UN is doing the opposite of what it is preaching.

“We can’t preach democracy and fairness in the world when our global organisation is not just and fair,” Nana Addo opined, adding the current composition of the Security Council is seen by many as a move to “perpetrate unfair world order.”

More than 60 United Nations Member States have never been Members of the Security Council.