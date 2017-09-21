Rawlings and Mahama abandon NDC’s ‘unity ship

Three key persons in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were conspicuously missing at the party’s unity walk held in Accra today.

Founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings, former President, John Dramani Mahama and the party’s General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah were the ones missing at the much touted unity walk.

Their absence, shocked many participants as organisers had claimed they were the ones to grace the March.

The Greater Accra Regional Organizer of the party, Anthony Nukpenu had prior to the walk assured that the three would lead the walk.

And their presence, was said to be a sign of the unity in the party.

He however offered varied reasons for their absence including the fact that former President John Mahama was out of the country.

He could however not give any reasons for the absence of the founder.

“We sent him a letter inviting him and we do not know why he failed to turn up for the walk…,” he said.

The walk which was well attended was led by the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho.