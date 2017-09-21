Raphael Dwamena makes first appearance for FC Zurich after health scare

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-20

Raphael Dwamena <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505953830_475_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena made a return to action on Wednesday for FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League after being cleared to play again following a scary failed medical at Brighton Hove & Albion.

The 24-year-old was introduced in the 68th minute to replace Roberto Rodriguez as FC Zurich who drew 1-1 at Lausanne.

He is now in line to resume his career after doubts about his health following the Brighton incident.

Dwamena received good news from team doctors last Thursday after running several tests relating to a heart condition.