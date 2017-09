One of the the presidential hopefuls of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nii Amassah Namoale shocked participants of the party’s unity walk when he arrived at the venue on a horse.

The former La-Dadekotopon MP received a rapturous welcome for his inovative way of partaking in the walk.

See a Photo of him on horseback below:

The post PHOTO: The ‘triumphant entry’ of a future President appeared first on AdomOnline.com.

قالب وردپرس

Comments