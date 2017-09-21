Osei Assibey appeals to clubs owners to employ professional CEOs

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

For the effective and smooth administration of clubs, owners must recruit qualified and competent Chief Executive Officers (CEO) to run their clubs

This is the view of Ace sports broadcaster Charles Osei Assibey who has appealed to Ghanaian club owners to recruit professional CEOs since they hold the keys to the success of the clubs.

Speaking in an interview with Joy Fm, the renowned broadcaster bemoaned the habit where clubs employ non-trained ex-footballers and cronies to run their clubs stating that such moves derail the success of the clubs

“We need to move on from the habit of appointing people just because they are our friends. Club owners must employ professional administrators to run their clubs if they want to succeed. There’s nothing wrong with using ex-footballers to run clubs but we have to make sure that they are well equipped with marketing and professional ideas”.

“The secret to Liberty’s succeed during the late Sly Tetteh’s era is because the club had Mr Ansong who ran the club professionally”, Charles said.

Charles was on Joy FM to talk about the first edition of the Sly Tetteh’s Memorial lectures which has been slated for Friday, September 22.

The President of the Confederations of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad is expected to grace the occasion