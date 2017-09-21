Official: Ghana’s final squad for U-17 World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-21

Black Starlets <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505989832_153_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has named a strong final 21-man squad for next month’s World Cup in India, dropping seven players who were part of the squad for the African championship.

According to the squad released by the Ghana FA on Thursday morning, all the key players who thrilled fans at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament have been retained with goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, striker Eric Ayiah and midfielders Gabriel Leveh and Ibrahim Sulley all maintaining their places.

Some of the new players added to the squad at talented teenage prodigy Aminu Mohammed of WAFA Academy and hugely talented Right to Dream U17 side captain Mohammed Kudus.

The players who were part of the African championship squad and excluded from the World Cup team are Kwadwo Opoku, Patmos Arhin, Samuel Mone Andoh, Kingsley Owusu, Abdul Razak Yusif, Faisal Osman and Isaac Antah.

The Black Starlets boss did not include any foreign-based players in his final squad with just seven players coming from Ghana Premier League sides.

Coach Fabin named his final squad on Thursday morning just hours after playing Mali in a pre-World Cup friendly at their training base in Abu Dhabi.

The coach has strengthened his squad with seven new players who were not part of the squad that played at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

This means seven players who were part of the team for the tournament in Gabon have been left out as the coach boosts his squad to challenge for the title in India.

Among the squad are seven players from Ghana Premier League clubs with the rest of players playing for lower tier sides.

Ghana, two-time champions at the FIFA?U-17 World Cup, are looking to end their 22-year trophy drought in a tricky group.

The Black Starlets are placed in Group A along with hosts India, COlombia and United States of America.

They will play their first group match against Colombia in the tournament opener on October 6 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

This will be Ghana’s ninth appearance in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and are one of the favourities considering their performance in the CAF qualifiers.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Ibrahim Danlad (Kotoko), Michael Acquaye (WAFA), Kwame Aziz (Mandela Soccer Academy)

Defenders: Najeeb Yakubu (New Town Youth), Gideon Mensah (Right to Dream), Bismark Terry Owusu (Mandela Soccer Academy), Edmund Arko-Mensah (Wa All Stars), Abdul Razak Yusif(Koforidua Youth), Gideon Acquah (Bofoakwa Tano), Rashid Alhassan (Aduana Stars), John Otu (Dreams FC)

Midfielders: Isaac Gyamfi (New Life FC), Gabriel Leveh (Tema Youth), Ibrahim Sulley (New Life FC), Mohammed Kudus (Right to Dream), Emmanuel Toku (Cheetah FC), Mohammed Iddriss (Cheetah FC)

Strikers: Eric Ayiah (Charity Stars), Richard Danso (WAFA), Mohammed Aminu (WAFA), Ibrahim Sadiq (Right To Dream)