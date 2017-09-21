Nomination opens for 2017 WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: ABD Traore

2017-09-21

Leading pan-African TV Show and organizers of the leading music video awards in Africa, WatsUp TV has officially opened nominations for the 2017 edition of the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards (WAMVA).

Notable winners from the 2016 edition which was hosted in Accra, Ghana are Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Wizkid, Beyonce, Mr. Eazi, Desiigner, Godfather, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Arafat, Ibtissam Tiskat etc.

In an exclusive interview with the CEO of WatsUp TV, ABD Traore, he noted, the awards was launched to create the best opportunity to judge African Music Videos from various Anglophone and Francophone thereby bridging the gap between the music industries in Africa.

He also shared, Nominees for the 2017 edition of the WAMVA will be announced during the 3rd anniversary (7 October 2017 ) of the TV show in Ghana.

Interested musicians and fans who are interested in submitting their videos, can do so through wamva.watsup.tv.

Categories which have been opened for nomination include: Best African New Comer Video, Best African Reggae/Dancehall Video, Best Afro Pop Video, Best African Hip Hop Video, Best African Rnb Video, Best African Traditional Video, Best African Performance, Best African Dance Video, Best International Video, Best African Combo Video, Best African Male Video, Best African Female Video, Best East African Video, Best Central African Video, Best North African Video, Best South African Video, Best West African Video, Best African Group Video, Best African Video Director, Watsup TV Viewers Choice Award and African Video Of The Year.