No one can destroy versatile Nana Ama McBrown – Lil Win

Actor Lil Win has said he has never in his wildest dream thought of planting someone into Kumawood to pull Nana Ama McBrown down.

According to him, the actress is a multi-talented woman and there is no way any individual can try to pull her down in her career.

Lil Win was speaking to Angel FM in Kumasi with regards to allegations by a lady who claimed Lil Win was a thief who steals from people to make his career worthwhile and that he (Lil Win) planted Sandra Ababio in Kumawood movies to destroy Nana Ama Mcbrown.

He said “Nana Ama McBrown is so blessed and I can never do that to her.No one can bring her down and neither can I. I can never think of such a thing”.

“She is versatile, she can fit into any role and that no one can bring her down—She is just like me.”

According to him, he met Ababio on the set of Cocoa Brown and was impressed with her acting and promised to get her Kumawood roles.

“I got her number, I called and called but she refused to pick my calls until one day.” he said.

“That day she came to act and she wasn’t paid a dime. Do you know she has never been paid since she (Sandra) started acting in Kumawood?” the actor emphasized.