No media cabal blocked Mahama’s message – Graphic MD

The Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ken Ashigbey has rubbished claims by ex President John Mahama that there was a deliberate grand agenda by a supposed media cabal that worked against his government in the runup to Election 2016.

The former President barely two months to that crucial election that eventually saw him being kicked him out of power, expressed worry over what he calls the control of Ghana’s media by a cabal who blocked his message of transformation.

According to him, a certain group of people took control of the Ghanaian media and prevented his message from reaching the public, a situation which in his view, made it difficult for people to know the truth.

He made this revelation during an interview with Ovation Magazine.

But speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM Wednesday, Mr Ken Ashigbey completely disagreed with ex President Mahama’s assertions, saying the media was fair to the NDC government.