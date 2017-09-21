NDC’s Sam George denies dancing in public

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2017

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam Dzata George, has denied claims from the public that he was the man displaying his dancing skills in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The supposed man in the video undoubtedly has a petit figure and was dressed in a cap which made it difficult for viewers to really know if it was the real Sam George dancing to the tune of the song.

According to the Sam George, he said most of his friends have sent him the trending video on several platforms yet he claims he is not the one.

However, in a sharp rebuttal in a post on Sam Dzata George’s official Facebook account, the Ningo-Prampram MP debunked claims that suggested that he was the man dancing in the video.

“Okay now, this is what is on my mind. Several people have sent me this video or posted on Facebook and other platforms with the perception that I am the one in the video.”

He further expressed his readiness to meet the dancer and asked any of his Facebook followers and friends to help him locate the man in the video.

“I am NOT the one in the video. I want to know the guy. If you know the gentleman in the video, please tag him for me. He is a good dancer but I am a better one. The video is a distin. Help me find him.”

