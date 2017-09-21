NDC protests August 4 Founders’ Day

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC), Solidarity March aimed at commemorating the Founders’ Day which is the birthday of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah has taken place in Accra.

Scores of party supporters and executives have marched through the streets of Nima, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, to UTC and then to the Community Center next to the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

The solidarity march was also necessary as the party used the opportunity to register its displeasure with the New Patriotic Party government’s proposal to change the Founders’ Day from September 21 to August 4.

Addressing party members shortly after the march, National Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Kofi Portuphy said, “We would team up with all progressive forces and all well-meaning Ghanaians to resist the Danquah clique to impose their family history on Ghana.”

He added, “The NDC serves notice that should President Akufo-Addo and the clique succeed in cancelling the September 21st as Founders’ Day celebration of Osagyeo, the party reserves the right to restore the day as such when God willing, it assumes office in 2020.”