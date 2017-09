play videoThe event is organized by Global Media Alliance with support from GhanaWeb



The 2017 edition of African Legends Night comes off Saturday September 30th at the Banquet Hall State House in Accra.

It features music legends Charles K. Fosu aka Daddy Lumba, Abrantie Amakye Dede and Congolese music star Kanda Bongo Man.

Organized by Global Media Alliance, the event is headlined by Vodafone Black and supported by Ghanaweb

