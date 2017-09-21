Latif Blessing scores as Sporting Kansas City lift US Open Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing was on target for Sporting Kansas City as they breezed past New York Red Bulls 2-1 in the US Open Cup final on Thursday morning.

In front of a huge home crowd of 21,523 (third-largest in the history of Children’s Mercy Park), Peter Vermes’ SKC were in control from the start,

Latif Blessing rose highest to meet Graham Zusi’s inch-perfect cross from the right to make it 1-0 for the home team in the 25th minute.

Daniel Salloi doubled the lead in the 66th minute before Wright-Philips grabbed the consolation goal for Red Bull in the dying embers of the game.

It was Peter Vermes’ side fourth title in the US Open Cup.

Blessing joined the Major League Soccer side from Ghanaian side Liberty Professionals for an undisclosed fee.

Watch Latif Blessing’s goal below

The littlest man on the field with the biggest goal of the match. #GottaHaveThatCup #WeTogether pic.twitter.com/nLho30pNXJ — #GottaHaveThatCup (@SportingKC) September 21, 2017

@latif_blessing has the best dance moves! @SportingKC @MLS @SouthStandSC @espn ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/CiQQxrju7X — ??Taylor Vonfeldt?? (@therealskicast) September 21, 2017