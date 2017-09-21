Lack of infrastructure hampering effective implementation of Free SHS policy – Headmasters

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: gbcghana.com

2017-09-21

Free SHS logo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505985739_665_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Heads of some schools in the Ashanti region say the lack of infrastructure in schools will greatly affect the successful implementation of the free SHS policy.

They complain of inadequate dining halls, dormitories, science laboratories and uncompleted GETFUND projects which they say are already threatening the smooth running of schools.

Government last week began the Free SHS policy which will see about 400,000 students benefit.

However it has been faced with some challenges, prominent among them is the lack of facilities.

The Head Masters who were speaking during a tour of some Senior High Schools by the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, asked government to, as a matter of urgency, address the infrastructure problem.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water and Sanitation, Kofi Addah has also been visiting some selected schools in the Upper East Region.

The visit was also to familiarize himself with current developments pertaining to the registration of SHS students onto the free SHS policy.