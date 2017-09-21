Kotoko coach rules out move for Hearts talisman Winful Cobbinah

Kotoko say they are not interested in Hearts talisman Winful Cobbinah

Kotoko coach Steve Polack has ruled out a move for Hearts talisman Winful Cobbinah, insisting he has no interest in the playmaker.

Cobbinah, who has earned several praise in the Ghanaian media for his sublime performances for both club and country, is a wanted man.



He is reported to be on the radar of several clubs with Kotoko believed to be among his suitors.

But British Steve Polack has ruled out a move for the star man



“I admit that Cobbinah is a very good player that every team will appreciate him but it is not true that I have recommended him to Kotoko management,” he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM



‘’I’m currently in Cape Coast scouting players to be added to my team for next year and not thinking of Winful Cobbina’’.

Hearts have threatened to drag Kotoko to FIFA for making the illegal tapping of their star man

قالب وردپرس

Comments