J. B. Danquah was a traitor – Koku Anyidoho

The Deputy General-Secretary in charge of Administration for the National Democratic Congress has said that J. B. Danquah was a traitor to the struggle for Ghana’s Independence.

Earlier this week, there was a release from the office of the president of Ghana Nana Akufo Addo to change the founders day celebration from Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday which has always been on September 21 to August 4 to honor his uncle JB Dankwah and the members of the then UP tradition.

In an interview with Ghanapoliticsonline.com, Mr Anyidoho further intimated that President Nana Addo is forcing Ghanaians to orbit in realms of absurdity just because he wants to whitewash the image of his uncle by trying to change the history of this country by forcefully honoring JB Dankwah.

He said Nana Akufo Addo is trying to change the history of Ghana but JB Danquah will forever remain a traitor in the history books of Ghana and any attempt to change that is an exercise in futility.