I’m scared to keep a copy of Kwesi Botchwey report – Ablakwa

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said he’s scared of seeing or owning a copy the 455 page Prof. Kwesi Botway Committee Report that investigated the crushing defeat of the party in the 2016 elections.

According to him, he fears to own a copy of the report because should its content be leaked into the public domain, he’ll be made a primary suspect, an unpleasant experience he’ll never want to have.

The NDC has been categorical that the findings of the report and copies will not be made available to the public because the contents are classified.

The largest opposition party insists, the report is meant for the leadership of the NDC because it is meant to deal with issues within the party.



The report, titled, ‘listening to the grassroot’, which diagnosed what led to the NDC’s resounding defeat and has recommended that could help the party recapture power in the 2020 election, has been very difficult to come by as several media houses tried as they’ve have, have been unsuccessful in getting a copy.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who’s also a former Deputy Education Minister commended the party heirarchy for managing to keep the contents of the report secret.

“I don’t want to see or have a copy of the Kwasi Botchwey Report so that when there’s a leak of its content one day, then I’m made a suspect. I just don’t want to even see it at all. This is need to know, those who should see the report will know and they’ll be briefed and they’ll give the rest of us instructions. It doesn’t matter that I was once a deputy minister and currently MP for North Tongu, I still don’t want to know. I believe what is important is that the few Generals who must know the content of the report know and they have a grand plan and we’re all fitting into it in the right direction which is necesary. In a serious political party that is what is done.”