I present an African vibe with international packaging – XtaCy

Singer XtaCy is set for greatness. Signed to the respected supreme Rights imprint, the versatile act has already courted significant appeal with compelling debut singles “Kings of Our Prime”, and “Frema” (a flavoursome remake of the beloved Akosua Agyepong classic).

Born Emmanuel Prempeh, XtaCy spent most of his childhood in neighbouring Nigeria, only returning to the motherland in 2001.

A versatile act, Xtacy discovered his gift for melody at a very tender age, eventually blooming into a fully- fledged act. And while his soothing voice is what is fast earning him acclaim, he also dabbles in rap and production.

The O’Reilly SHS alumnus’ sound is unquestionably addictive, and just like his stage name, possesses the ability to take the listener to majestic altitudes: “Ecstasy (the drug) is known to be very addictive, because it puts people in a trance. I see myself as a human form of Ecstasy –something very unique. That, coupled with the facts that my favorite letter is “X”, and my favorite comic character, Prof. Xavier of X-Men led me to my current showbiz alias”, he explains.

An old soul, XtaCy grew up on the sonic influences of African legends as King Sunny Ade,C.K man,Paa Bobo, Fela Kuti, and Rex Omar –something which inadvertently has influenced his music identity. “Listening to these legends tuned my senses for African music”, he further observes.

It is therefore no wonder that he describes his sound under the authentic African genres Afrobeat and Highlife. At the same time, he mines from other genres as dancehall, reggae, and other forms of island music.,those were my biggest influences growing up.

Popular Ghanaian singer Ebony and KiDi, Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, AKA, Mi Casa, Bantu Clan, and Nasty C are among acts he names as his favourite crop of African musicians.

Ultimately, what is the direction of the XtaCy sound?

“I like to give people an African vibe with international packaging –call it the best of both worlds”.

