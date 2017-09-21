I make lots of money from writing songs for top artistes – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2017

From the stage of the 2016 MTN HitMaker Reality Show, Kuami Eugene has metamorphosed into a force to reckon with in Ghana’s music industry with his dexterity in singing, song writing, and music production.

As at the age of 19, the youngster has written songs for some top rated Ghanaian artistes as a signee of Lynx Entertainment.

The list includes four-time Female Vocalist of the Year, Efya and one-time Vocalist of the Year, Becca, both at the Ghana Music Awards.

Others include 2017 Record of the Year winner, Adina, songstress Aisha as well as BET Awards nominee and record label mate, MzVee.

In an interview with Joy News’ Maxwell Amoofia, the singer revealed that he makes good amount of money from writing and producing songs for these artistes though he didn’t mention the exact sums.

“I am making money. I made big money from ‘Meniwaa’ the song I wrote for Becca. I produced it. Nana Yaa featuring MzVee, I wrote and produced it. I took money for writing and I took money for producing. I am making money,” he disclosed.

According to the 2017 Unsung Artiste of the Year, writing and working with MzVee has given him the needed exposure in Ghana’s music industry.

“I can’t say I write for MzVee and charge her. She is a big sister. People got to know me because MzVee featured me on her ‘Rewind’ song. If she says she is taking me money for all she has done for me. I can’t actually pay for that,” the young artiste expressed his gratitude.

Without a doubt, Kuami Eugene has proven not to be only a good songwriter but a hitmaker as well. This is evident with the release of his latest single ‘Angela’ which is receiving massive airplay for its smooth vocal delivery.