Ghana prepares for first ever all women musical concert

The Perez Dome will on September 24, be the citadel of worship as seasoned women worshippers gather to raise up an offering of reverence to God for the maiden edition of Women In Worship international concert.’

The all-female worship event will see celebrated gospel singers lead the worship front with an all-female musical band scheduled to perform. ‘ Headlining the event will be the ‘Jehovah is your name’ singer Ntokozo Mbambo from South Africa with support from Ministers from across Ghana, namely Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Hamilton, Tagoe sisters, Rev. Mouha Amoako, Naa Mercy, Cynthia Maccauley and Becky Bonney.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, the CEO of GeNet Services, organizers of the event, Georgina Nettey expressed confidence in the level of preparation ahead of the show and called on all women of faith to partake in the maiden event.

“It is important for us as women to lead the line when it comes to the things of God. I’m very happy with the level of preparation and I look forward to having a successful event”, she said.

The Women In Worship event is also aimed at increasing awareness about cervical cancer and raising funds to embark on screening across the country. “Cervical cancer is deadly and it is important we launch a concerted effort to fight the menace to save the lives of women.

Women In Worship has partnered the Medical Women Association and the Cervical Cancer Education & Awareness Centre at Bator to embark on the course to sensitize women on the disease.