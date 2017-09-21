Ghana defender Kingsley Fobi thrilled with Formentera Copa de Rey progress

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Defender Kingsley Fobi is delighted to have scored for his side in the Copa de Rey knock out crunchy encounter with UD Logrones on Wednesday night.

The former Ghana U17 star dig deep to ensure his team secured the famous victory over UD Logrones to advance to the next phase of the competition.

Fobi’s 88th minute strike helped Formentera to defeat Logrones 4-3 in the crucial clash to qualify to the round 16th phase of the competition.

Ivan Aguilar Andre Marcos had given the away team a 2-0 lead in the second half but a thunderous respond by Bruno Vinicius and Kingsley Fobi in the 82nd and 88th minute leveled things up for the host.

Dailos Tejera shot Formentera in front on the 95th mark before Antxon Muneta restored parity for a highly determined Logrones side on the 104th minute.

Gabri Gomez quickly responded two minutes later with a sublime finish to seal qualification for Formentera.

Speaking exclusively in an interview with sportsworldGhana.com after the game, the Ghanaian prodigy said ”It’s a great felling for me to score in this crucial game especially on my birthday. I think we fought very hard for this victory and I am proud to be part of the team’s incredible performance tonight”.

”We needed qualification to the next stage of the competition and thankfully we have it so we need to work hard and make sure we keep winning our remaining fixtures to put us in a good situation” He added