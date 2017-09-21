Free SHS great – Nkrumah’s ‘son’

Dr Onzy Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has commended President Akufo-Addo for the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

According to him, the nation cannot afford not to educate its people therefore, it was important to have removed the main hurdle in education which is the cost, to enable every Ghanaian to be educated, especially at the secondary level.

To that end, the Free SHS programme must be supported by all so that it succeeds.

Dr Onzy Nkrumah told Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Thursday, September 21 on the occasion of the celebration of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday, that: “I congratulated him when he first came with up this. By the way, all the policies of Kwame Nkrumah are available to be copied, plagiarised and abused, and so Nana Akufo-Addo should use all of them not just that one on free education. Free education was one of the pillars of my father, and if Nana will allow himself to use all of the ideals and the goals of Kwame Nkrumah, that will be terrific and I will support him all the way.

“I just don’t think he was well advised to take this course of action about adding founders and using the UGCC as the founders. I think it is just an unfortunate mistake, and when I get the chance to talk to him one-on-one, I will explain it to him in a logical and historical way.

“We are brothers, we have to love ourselves as much as we can, so we can really be able to manage our own affairs not our own downfall. When we are divided, we are unable to do it but when we are together we can do it and I will pray for that (SHS).

“The Free SHS is absolutely a necessity, it is overdue. I think even with the overthrow of Nkrumah, the people should have continued it. Can we really afford not to educate our people? No …So I think this is a step in the right direction.”