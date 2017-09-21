Energy Bank MD/CEO gets Corporate Women Leaders award

Business News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Energy Bank Ghana, Christiana Ekaete Olaoye has received another award for being among the Top 50 Corporate Women Leaders in Ghana in 2016.

This is the third award she is receiving since joining Energy Bank Ghana in April 2016. She was recognized by The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE), organizers of Woman Rising, a leading African network, for her contribution towards the development of professional women and men in the Ghanaian economy as well as her enormous dynamic leadership.

At a short ceremony which took place at the Bank’s Corporate Head office in Spintex, Accra, Alice Larkai, COO of The African Network of Entrepreneurs, presented her with a plaque and a certificate.

Expressing her deep appreciation about the award, Mrs. Olaoye acknowledged and gave Glory to God, and also praised her late mom for impacting exceptional and exemplary leadership skills, talents and capabilities in her.

She further reiterated her commitment and passion in mentoring and empowering women to be the best and also making a huge difference. “For me mentoring women, leaders of tomorrow are what I am totally here on earth for. I will continue to do more to develop generational thinkers, particularly women for the next generation.”

She applauded The African Network of Entrepreneurs for their contribution to education, youth empowerment most especially females and SME’s.

The versatile banker emphasized that Energy Bank shares the same vision. “Our organization is one that is also focused on youth empowerment and education. Educating the youth is very paramount to our Board Chairman,” she added. She also emphasized the Bank’s interest and commitment to SME’s.

Others recognized on the list of Top 50 Corporate Women Leaders in 2016 were Lucy Quist, CEO of Airtel; Roshi Motman, CEO of Tigo Ghana; Mawuena Trebah, former CEO of GIPC; Yolanda Cuba, CEO of Vodafone Ghana; Abiola Bawuah, UBA Ghana; and Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, CEO of IBM Ghana.

Energy Bank presently operates 12 branches in Ghana- five in Accra, three in Kumasi, and the rest in Tema, Takoradi and Tamale. It would soon open two more branches.