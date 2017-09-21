Donzy joins Sarkodie in Holland for ‘The Highest Europe Tour’

Music of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Donzy

Sarkodie is storming Holland this weekend with his “The Highest Europe Tour” and joining him to perform at the Club Cell is Donzy, one of Ghana’s hardworking and versatile musician. The “Club” hitmaker touched down in Holland yesterday with his team to prepare for the show which is expected to be attended by thousands of core Sarkodie fans and Ghanaian music enthusiasts.

Donzy is noted for supporting his one-time record label mate, Sarkodie. He was one of the few artiste who toured Ghana with Sarkodie when he released his Rapperholic album years ago and had also performed on many Sarkodie-platforms.

Donzy is one artiste with all the ratings in recent times with two new songs,”Heart away” and “Pressure” gaining massive rotation on radio and television simultaneously.

Sarkodie is undoubtedly one of the best African artiste with global recognition currently touring the world with his latest mind-blowing album,”Highest” featuring the likes of Joey B, Bobi Lewii, Worlasi, Korede Bello, Flavour and many more

“The Highest Europe Tour” in Holland will be happening this Saturday 23rd September 2017 at Club Cell under the coordination of Foks Entertainment, BiTs and Sarkcess music.