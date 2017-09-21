Don’t publicize your personal life on social media – Cyber security expert warns

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2017

The Managing Director of Delta3 International is cautioning individuals to stop publicizing their personal life on social media as that could put their lives in danger.

Normally people are seen showing off on social media through pictures and updating every location of where they find themselves at by or what they do or who they are with.

According to the cyber security expert, this could make them susceptible to attacks easily not only by hackers but also dangerous people who would want to harm them. In his explanation, he said attackers may use social engineering tricks to gather important personal information from social networking website.

“Prevention is better than cure. If you tell people you go on holiday and you let people know that you are out of your homes, they can come and attack your homes in your absence. If you talk about your personal life online….. the consequences is there. If you do, you could have cybercriminals actually coming to attack you”, he stressed.

He therefore advised individuals to change their privacy settings on social media by not making their location visible or rather use a different address as their location, keep their birth date hidden, have a private profile and also stop linking accounts.

Delta3 International, a Ghana-based Information Security Advisory Company with head office in UK organized their 2nd Cyber Security Awareness Workshop in Accra at the African Regent Hotel on Wednesday, September 20 to discuss issues related to cyber crimes and cyber security breach.

The main objective of the workshop was to enable participants learn how to safely protect themselves and their organizations from security risks and possible cyber attacks by identifying many of the common risks associated with using computers, mobile devices and the internet.