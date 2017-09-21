CPP to send strong message to Akufo-Addo over re-christening

The Convention People’s Party(CPP) will today commemorate Ghana’s Founder’s Day with a solemn reflection on Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

The CPP will convene figure heads of other Nkrumahist parties, the People’s National Convention(PNC), the Great Consolidated Popular Party(GCPP), and the Progressive People’s Party(PPP), all subscribers of the platform- United Front Against the Attempt to Change History.

The main opposition NDC is also expected to join the ceremony today to be held later in the day.

Ahead of today’s celebration, the special Aide to the CPP National Chairman, Selassie Ackom in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM intimated”It is an onus on all the Nkrumahist party to team up and send a strong message to the governing NPP. You could also consider this as a sign that the smaller parties, so called are really furious about this unity this time around.”

He said:”The Convention People’s Party under the Chairmanship of Prof. Edmond Delle, would touch base on the current happenings from the Presidency on the fact that they want to change founder’s Day from 21st of September and make it Nkrumah’s Memorial Day and then take it to August 4. The chairman would be a bit strong in sending some caution to the NPP government. He would be aided by his fellow comrade, Dr. Edward Mahama, the PNC Flagbearer, Dr. Herbert Lartey, the GCPP Flagbearer, the PPP Chairman, Comrade Nii Allotey Brew Hammond. And also in attendance will be Hon. Ofosu Ampofo and Hon. Lee Ocran from the NDC.”